Left Menu

IHCL Expands Reach with Acquisition of ANK and Pride Hospitality

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) is set to acquire a 51% stake in ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality, expanding its midscale segment in India. The transaction, worth Rs 110 crore and Rs 94 crore respectively, is part of IHCL's asset-light growth strategy, expected to finalize by November 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:14 IST
IHCL Expands Reach with Acquisition of ANK and Pride Hospitality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to solidify its position in the hospitality industry, Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality. The transaction involves a 51% equity purchase in each entity, with deals capped at Rs 110 crore for ANK Hotels and Rs 94 crore for Pride Hospitality.

These acquisitions are aligned with IHCL's strategy to enhance its geographical presence across India, particularly in the midscale segment. By November 2025, IHCL aims to integrate these new additions into its vast portfolio, thereby reinforcing its asset-light growth model and addressing the diverse Indian market landscape.

Additionally, IHCL has entered a distribution and marketing agreement with Brij Hospitality, which will further amplify its presence with Brij's 19 hotels. The move signifies a major expansion step for India's largest hotel operator while strengthening its stronghold across the subcontinent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025