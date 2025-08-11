IHCL Expands Reach with Acquisition of ANK and Pride Hospitality

In a strategic move to solidify its position in the hospitality industry, Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality. The transaction involves a 51% equity purchase in each entity, with deals capped at Rs 110 crore for ANK Hotels and Rs 94 crore for Pride Hospitality.

These acquisitions are aligned with IHCL's strategy to enhance its geographical presence across India, particularly in the midscale segment. By November 2025, IHCL aims to integrate these new additions into its vast portfolio, thereby reinforcing its asset-light growth model and addressing the diverse Indian market landscape.

Additionally, IHCL has entered a distribution and marketing agreement with Brij Hospitality, which will further amplify its presence with Brij's 19 hotels. The move signifies a major expansion step for India's largest hotel operator while strengthening its stronghold across the subcontinent.

(With inputs from agencies.)