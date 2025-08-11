Paramount and UFC: A Game-Changing Streaming Partnership

Skydance's Paramount has made a significant move in the streaming industry by securing exclusive U.S. rights to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in a seven-year deal valued at $7.7 billion. This marks the first strategic decision by CEO David Ellison post-merger.

From next year, Paramount+ will broadcast all U.S. UFC events, with prominent fights also airing on CBS. The agreement underscores Ellison's focus on boosting exclusive content, seen as crucial for subscriber growth amid fierce competition from Netflix and Disney. These rivals have also sought similar deals to fortify their positions.

The integration of UFC content aligns with a broader trend among media companies to secure live sports events, responding to the rise in cord-cutting. Paramount's decision moves away from the pay-per-view model, offering events as part of its subscription. This expansion into sports illustrates the evolving strategies within the media economy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)