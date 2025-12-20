Meghalaya Disburses Festive Funds to Employees and Pensioners

In a generous gesture ahead of the Christmas season, the Meghalaya government has released funds and one-month advances to about 80,000 employees and pensioners, according to officials.

This financial boost sees nearly 50,000 employees and over 30,000 pensioners receiving advance payments, while casual and contractual workers also benefit. The move, spearheaded by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who oversees the Finance portfolio, comes as part of the festive goodwill extended to the state's primarily Christian population.

The financial breakdown shows Rs 348.1 crore allocated for salaries, Rs 93.4 crore for pensions, and additional funds for wages and contractual workers. In a significant push for infrastructure development, the Public Works department and other key sectors received substantial funds, aimed at clearing current and pending obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)