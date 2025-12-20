Left Menu

Meghalaya Disburses Festive Funds to Employees and Pensioners

Ahead of Christmas, the Meghalaya government disbursed funds and paid a month's advance to around 80,000 employees and pensioners. The disbursement included salaries, pensions, wages for contractual workers, and additional funds for district councils. Key departments received significant fund allocations for public works and development projects.

Shillong | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a generous gesture ahead of the Christmas season, the Meghalaya government has released funds and one-month advances to about 80,000 employees and pensioners, according to officials.

This financial boost sees nearly 50,000 employees and over 30,000 pensioners receiving advance payments, while casual and contractual workers also benefit. The move, spearheaded by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who oversees the Finance portfolio, comes as part of the festive goodwill extended to the state's primarily Christian population.

The financial breakdown shows Rs 348.1 crore allocated for salaries, Rs 93.4 crore for pensions, and additional funds for wages and contractual workers. In a significant push for infrastructure development, the Public Works department and other key sectors received substantial funds, aimed at clearing current and pending obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

