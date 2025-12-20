NIA's Crackdown: Arrests in Gadchiroli Maoist Killing

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made significant arrests in a chilling Maoist murder case, apprehending two individuals allegedly linked to the brutal killing of a Maharashtra youth on suspicions of being a police informer.

The accused, identified as Raghu alias Pratap from Telangana and Shankar Mahaka from Maharashtra, are members of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organization. The victim, Dinesh Pusu Gawade, was abducted and executed in November 2023, rumored to have collaborated with security forces and the RSS.

The NIA has intensified investigations to unravel the conspiracy behind the murder, aiming to dismantle the network that threatens local villagers from cooperating with law enforcement. Four other individuals have already been charged, and efforts continue to track down remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)