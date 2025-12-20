Left Menu

NIA's Crackdown: Arrests in Gadchiroli Maoist Killing

The National Investigation Agency has arrested two Maoists in connection with the murder of Dinesh Pusu Gawade, suspected by the group of being a police informer. The incident is part of a larger conspiracy to instill fear in locals and dissuade them from aiding security forces against Naxal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 13:57 IST
NIA's Crackdown: Arrests in Gadchiroli Maoist Killing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made significant arrests in a chilling Maoist murder case, apprehending two individuals allegedly linked to the brutal killing of a Maharashtra youth on suspicions of being a police informer.

The accused, identified as Raghu alias Pratap from Telangana and Shankar Mahaka from Maharashtra, are members of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organization. The victim, Dinesh Pusu Gawade, was abducted and executed in November 2023, rumored to have collaborated with security forces and the RSS.

The NIA has intensified investigations to unravel the conspiracy behind the murder, aiming to dismantle the network that threatens local villagers from cooperating with law enforcement. Four other individuals have already been charged, and efforts continue to track down remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025