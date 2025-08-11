Chad Michael Murray's Near-Death Experience Ignites Acting Career

Chad Michael Murray, renowned for his roles in teen dramas, shared a profound life-altering experience that catalyzed his acting career. According to Deadline, the 'Freakier Friday' star divulged that a severe health scare at age 15 almost ended his life when he endured twisted intestines, leading to serious complications.

During this harrowing ordeal, Murray was hospitalized for over two months, enduring surgery and significant blood loss. 'I was on my deathbed,' he recounted, depicting scenes of family devastation and medical intervention, including a life-saving blood transfusion.

Remarkably, a nurse named Alana, who was also a model, introduced him to modeling as a gateway to acting. This serendipitous encounter set Murray on a path to Hollywood, eventually leading to his renowned role in the 'Freakier Friday' sequel, which premiered on August 8, as covered by Deadline.