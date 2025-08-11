Left Menu

Chad Michael Murray's Near-Death Experience Ignites Acting Career

Chad Michael Murray reveals a critical health emergency in his teens that nearly claimed his life but inadvertently led to his entry into acting. During a two-month hospital stay, a nurse's suggestion steered him into modeling, which later paved his path to Hollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:25 IST
Chad Michael Murray's Near-Death Experience Ignites Acting Career
Chad Michael Murray (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Chad Michael Murray, renowned for his roles in teen dramas, shared a profound life-altering experience that catalyzed his acting career. According to Deadline, the 'Freakier Friday' star divulged that a severe health scare at age 15 almost ended his life when he endured twisted intestines, leading to serious complications.

During this harrowing ordeal, Murray was hospitalized for over two months, enduring surgery and significant blood loss. 'I was on my deathbed,' he recounted, depicting scenes of family devastation and medical intervention, including a life-saving blood transfusion.

Remarkably, a nurse named Alana, who was also a model, introduced him to modeling as a gateway to acting. This serendipitous encounter set Murray on a path to Hollywood, eventually leading to his renowned role in the 'Freakier Friday' sequel, which premiered on August 8, as covered by Deadline.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025