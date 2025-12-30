Left Menu

Corporate Filing Deadline Extended: A Boon for Businesses

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has extended the deadline for filing financial statements and annual returns under the Companies Act until January 31, 2026, in response to stakeholder requests. The extension is for fiscal year 2024-25 and allows filings without additional fees, benefiting both companies and professionals.

Updated: 30-12-2025 21:29 IST
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has announced an extension for the deadline to file financial statements and annual returns under the Companies Act. This decision pushes the deadline to January 31, 2026, responding to requests from various stakeholders facing issues with the current system.

The extension applies to filings for the fiscal year 2024-25, allowing companies to complete their financial and annual reporting without the burden of additional fees. This change has been met with positive responses from industry representatives, including the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

ICSI praised the Ministry's decision as a timely intervention that benefits both the corporate community and professionals responsible for managing these filings. The organization expressed gratitude for the extension, which it said would relieve pressure on companies navigating the complexities of compliance.

