Extended Deadline Boosts Scope for India's Textile Sector

The Indian government has extended the deadline for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles to March 31. This move follows significant interest from textile companies in areas like man-made fibre apparel and technical textiles, aiming to enhance production, competitiveness, and employment in India's textile industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:55 IST
The Indian government has once again extended the deadline for submitting fresh applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles, now set for March 31. This decision comes after a wave of interest from textile firms since the application portal's reopening in August 2025.

The textiles ministry highlighted robust proposals, particularly in man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics, and technical textiles, as key drivers for extending the deadline. Initially, the date was pushed from October to December 31, and the latest extension underscores the rising investor confidence in India's textile market.

Launched on September 24, 2021, the PLI Scheme for Textiles aims to promote the production of MMF apparel and fabrics, and technical textile products, thereby aiding the sector in achieving scale, competitiveness, job creation, and establishing a sustainable business environment.

