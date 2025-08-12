Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Shine as IMDb's 'Breakout Stars'

Debut actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have been honored with the IMDb 'Breakout Star STARmeter' awards for their impressive performances in the romantic hit 'Saiyaara'. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film features Panday as Krish Kapoor, an emotionally intricate musician, and Padda as Vaani Batra, a journalist who supports him through song-writing. The dynamic between the two leads drives the film's narrative.

Their acclaim comes from topping IMDb's Indian Celebrities rankings since the film's release on July 18, with both actors breaking into the global top 100 list. Panday ranks at 75 and Padda at 64, highlighting their rising popularity among international audiences. Expressing his excitement, Panday remarked on the special nature of the award as his first career accolade, especially one directly awarded by audiences.

Padda echoed similar sentiments, dedicating her award to the film's cast and crew while praising her co-star Panday for his exceptional talent. Both actors are now focusing on continuing their momentum, with Panday emphasizing his commitment to future roles and Padda expressing eagerness to return to screen soon. 'Saiyaara', directed by Suri, is now hailed as his most successful film, grossing over Rs 500 crore.

