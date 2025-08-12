Left Menu

Adivi Sesh Advocates for Humane Street Dog Management in Delhi

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh urges reconsideration of a directive for mass street dog confinement in Delhi NCR. He advocates for humane alternatives like sterilization and vaccination, aligning with animal welfare laws. Sesh calls for solutions balancing safety and compassion during national debates on stray management.

Updated: 12-08-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:02 IST
Adivi Sesh Advocates for Humane Street Dog Management in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh has called upon the Chief Justice of India and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to rethink the directive for mass confinement of street dogs in the National Capital Region. As a passionate dog lover, Sesh argues that sterilized and vaccinated dogs should remain in their territories per animal welfare laws.

Adivi Sesh expressed his concern as a law-abiding citizen about the legality and morality of the directive, emphasizing that the order contradicts India's values of compassion. He advocates that vaccinated canines pose no threat, urging instead for community-care approaches.

The actor highlights proven alternatives: community education, sterilization, vaccination campaigns, waste management, and penalties for cruelty. His advocacy comes amid nationwide discussions on balancing safety with ethical treatment of stray animals.

