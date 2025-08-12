Adivi Sesh Advocates for Humane Street Dog Management in Delhi

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh has called upon the Chief Justice of India and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to rethink the directive for mass confinement of street dogs in the National Capital Region. As a passionate dog lover, Sesh argues that sterilized and vaccinated dogs should remain in their territories per animal welfare laws.

Adivi Sesh expressed his concern as a law-abiding citizen about the legality and morality of the directive, emphasizing that the order contradicts India's values of compassion. He advocates that vaccinated canines pose no threat, urging instead for community-care approaches.

The actor highlights proven alternatives: community education, sterilization, vaccination campaigns, waste management, and penalties for cruelty. His advocacy comes amid nationwide discussions on balancing safety with ethical treatment of stray animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)