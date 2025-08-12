Left Menu

Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' Album Countdown and Pre-Order Details

Taylor Swift has announced her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl", following a cryptic countdown on her website. Although the release date is undisclosed, vinyls will ship before October 13. This album marks her first release after regaining control of her work, following her re-recordings of previous albums.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-08-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:49 IST
Global pop icon Taylor Swift has thrilled fans with the announcement of her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl", unveiled after an enigmatic countdown on her official website. The drop occurred precisely at 12:12 am on Tuesday, symbolically aligning with the album's number.

Though the official release date remains undisclosed, Swift's team has confirmed that vinyl records will reach fans by October 13. The buzz was augmented by a 12-slide TikTok and a pre-order option for an orange-colored vinyl edition on her website.

"The Life of a Showgirl" is Swift's first project following her reacquisition of her music catalog from Shamrock Capital. Swift continues her journey of re-recording past albums, underscoring her determination to control her music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

