TVK Chief Vijay Appears Before CBI: Karur Stampede Case Latest

TVK chief Vijay arrived in Delhi on Monday morning to face questioning by the CBI regarding the Karur stampede case. In a show of adherence to legal proceedings, his party sought security assurances for their leader from Delhi police.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has expressed intent to fully cooperate with the investigation led by the CBI, ensuring transparency and compliance. Accompanying Vijay were key TVK figures, Aadhav Arjuna and Nirmal Kumar.

The investigation, handed over to the CBI by Supreme Court directive, scrutinizes the unfortunate stampede in Karur in 2025, which resulted in 41 fatalities and over 60 injuries during a politically significant meeting led by Vijay.

(With inputs from agencies.)