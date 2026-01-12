TVK Chief Vijay Appears Before CBI: Karur Stampede Case Latest
Vijay, the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, arrived in Delhi to comply with a CBI summons for questioning about the Karur stampede case. He is cooperating fully with the investigation led by the central agency, which has been gathering evidence following a Supreme Court order.
- Country:
- India
TVK chief Vijay arrived in Delhi on Monday morning to face questioning by the CBI regarding the Karur stampede case. In a show of adherence to legal proceedings, his party sought security assurances for their leader from Delhi police.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has expressed intent to fully cooperate with the investigation led by the CBI, ensuring transparency and compliance. Accompanying Vijay were key TVK figures, Aadhav Arjuna and Nirmal Kumar.
The investigation, handed over to the CBI by Supreme Court directive, scrutinizes the unfortunate stampede in Karur in 2025, which resulted in 41 fatalities and over 60 injuries during a politically significant meeting led by Vijay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Superstar Vijay Questioned by CBI: Unraveling the Karur Stampede Case
TVK chief and actor Vijay arrives at CBI headquarters in Delhi for questioning in Karur stampede case: Officials.
Vijay Questioned by CBI in Karur Stampede Case
Vijay under CBI Scanner for Karur Stampede
TVK Chief Vijay Appears Before CBI in Connection to Karur Stampede Case