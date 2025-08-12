John Abraham Advocates for Stray Dogs: A Call for Humane Solutions
Actor John Abraham has appealed to Chief Justice B R Gavai to reconsider a Supreme Court order mandating the relocation of street dogs in the Delhi NCR. Abraham argues that community dogs should remain in their habitats, advocating for the Animal Birth Control program as a humane solution.
In a heartfelt plea to Chief Justice B R Gavai, actor John Abraham has called for a reconsideration of the recent Supreme Court mandate to relocate street dogs in the Delhi NCR region.
Abraham emphasized that dogs are integral to the community, urging for adherence to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, which promote sterilisation and vaccination instead of displacement.
Citing successful models in cities like Jaipur and Lucknow, Abraham advocated for the ABC program to manage Delhi's estimated 10 lakh street dogs humanely and effectively.
