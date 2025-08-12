Revving Up Patriotism: Manipur's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Bike Rally

In a show of patriotism, more than 1,000 motorcyclists, including 137 police officers, gathered on Tuesday for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally' in Imphal. The event, speaking to the spirit of Independence Day, saw participants cover a 33 km distance, officials reported.

Flagged off by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, and Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh from the Hapta Kangjeibung area, the rally was a joint effort by Manipur Police and the state's Youth Affairs and Sports department. The rally route extended to the Khongjom War Memorial complex.

A celebratory post from the state government highlighted the rally as a symbol of unity and national pride as the nation prepares for its 79th Independence Day. Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh extended gratitude to all participants, emphasizing the collective enthusiasm for serving the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)