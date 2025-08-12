Revving Up Patriotism: Manipur's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Bike Rally
Over 1,000 motorcyclists participated in Manipur's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Bike Rally as part of Independence Day celebrations. Organized by the Manipur Police and Youth Affairs and Sports department, the rally covered 33 km from Imphal to Khongjom War Memorial, promoting unity and patriotism.
In a show of patriotism, more than 1,000 motorcyclists, including 137 police officers, gathered on Tuesday for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally' in Imphal. The event, speaking to the spirit of Independence Day, saw participants cover a 33 km distance, officials reported.
Flagged off by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, and Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh from the Hapta Kangjeibung area, the rally was a joint effort by Manipur Police and the state's Youth Affairs and Sports department. The rally route extended to the Khongjom War Memorial complex.
A celebratory post from the state government highlighted the rally as a symbol of unity and national pride as the nation prepares for its 79th Independence Day. Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh extended gratitude to all participants, emphasizing the collective enthusiasm for serving the country.
