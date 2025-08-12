Left Menu

Activists Criticize Supreme Court Order on Stray Dogs

Animal activists in Noida express concerns about a Supreme Court order relocating stray dogs to shelters, suggesting it could endanger the animals. They propose vaccination and sterilization as better solutions. Authorities work to comply, but activists emphasize the need for proper infrastructure and humane methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:22 IST
Animal rights advocates in Noida are voicing concerns over a Supreme Court mandate to move stray dogs to shelters. They argue the move could harm the animals unless proper vaccination and sterilization measures are implemented first, along with the establishment of adequate infrastructure, veterinary care, and resources.

Anuradha Mishra, an activist with the Hope and Speechless Souls dog shelter, stated that such a rapid removal of approximately 1.5 lakh street dogs is impractical without sufficient shelter facilities and healthcare provisions. She warned of potential neglect or violence if dogs are simply relocated without planning.

Meanwhile, Noida Authority is gearing up to follow the court's orders by expanding current shelter facilities. Four shelters are operational, and plans for additional ones are underway. However, officials and animal activists both acknowledge the complexity involved in treating the issues of rising dog bite cases and stray dog population management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

