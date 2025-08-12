Activists Criticize Supreme Court Order on Stray Dogs

Animal rights advocates in Noida are voicing concerns over a Supreme Court mandate to move stray dogs to shelters. They argue the move could harm the animals unless proper vaccination and sterilization measures are implemented first, along with the establishment of adequate infrastructure, veterinary care, and resources.

Anuradha Mishra, an activist with the Hope and Speechless Souls dog shelter, stated that such a rapid removal of approximately 1.5 lakh street dogs is impractical without sufficient shelter facilities and healthcare provisions. She warned of potential neglect or violence if dogs are simply relocated without planning.

Meanwhile, Noida Authority is gearing up to follow the court's orders by expanding current shelter facilities. Four shelters are operational, and plans for additional ones are underway. However, officials and animal activists both acknowledge the complexity involved in treating the issues of rising dog bite cases and stray dog population management.

(With inputs from agencies.)