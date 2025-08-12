Left Menu

Tripura's Patriotic Call: Uniting Under the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha urged citizens to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, observing it from August 13-15. The campaign honors freedom fighters and commemorates the country's Independence Day, involving government officials, civic bodies, and citizens in displaying the national flag.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:04 IST
In a fervent call to patriotism, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday urged the citizens to actively participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. This initiative aims to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation's freedom.

Chief Minister Saha expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting the campaign, emphasizing its significance in rekindling patriotic sentiments and paying tribute to freedom fighters. He described the event as a unique opportunity when speaking at a rally.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, scheduled from August 13 to 15, is a key part of this year's Independence Day celebrations. Saha extended his appeal to government officials, civic bodies, and the public to display the national flag, ensuring widespread participation in the observance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

