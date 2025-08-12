Left Menu

India Sets the Stage for Oscar Glory: The Road to the 98th Academy Awards

The Film Federation of India has opened submissions for India's Oscar entry, requiring films to reflect 'Indianness' and meet specific criteria. The chosen film, announced on September 28, will represent India at the 98th Academy Awards. Last year's nominee, 'Laapataa Ladies', failed to reach the shortlist.

The Film Federation of India (FFI) is gearing up for the Oscars, initiating the submission process for Indian movies from August 15 to September 10. The films must reflect 'Indianness', have a theatrical run of at least a week, and will be screened before a jury votes to select an entry by September 28.

FFI President Firdausul Hasan explained the importance of the year and the procedure, noting that since its inception in 1957, the FFI has sent a single representative film to the Oscars annually. Hasan emphasized that the selected film should be idea-driven, echoing Indian origins, with 90 percent shot in India.

Films must also meet criteria including being 60 percent in a local Indian language and pay a submission fee. The government has been appealed to for financial support, and despite last year's disappointment with 'Laapataa Ladies', hopes remain high for the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026.

