Historic Khanda Sword Returns Home: A Cultural Celebration

The Maharashtrian diaspora in London celebrated the return of an important relic—a historic eighteenth-century sword belonging to the renowned Maratha general, Raghuji Bhosale I. This sword, known as the 'Khanda', symbolizes the remarkable martial prowess of the Maratha Empire under Bhosale's leadership.

Culture and Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar expressed pride in acquiring the sword for Rs 47.15 lakh at a Sotheby's auction. Now legally cleared to return to India, it will be publicly displayed, igniting interest in India's storied past. The acquisition was facilitated with assistance from India's High Commission in London.

The sword's triumphant return comes with ambitious plans for cultural diplomacy, as exemplified by high-level discussions with London's Victoria and Albert Museum. The mission includes establishing a world-class museum in Mumbai and forging cultural connections with exhibits like the legendary 'Tiger Claws' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)