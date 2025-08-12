Left Menu

Historic Salt Lake City Buildings Succumb to Blaze

A firefighter was injured while battling a fire in century-old buildings in Salt Lake City's nightlife area. Around 60 firefighters managed the blaze, with partial building collapse complicating efforts. The fire's cause is under investigation, and community businesses are committed to rebuilding.

A firefighter was injured after a fire engulfed century-old buildings in Salt Lake City's vibrant nightlife district, officials confirmed. The firefighter, who sustained minor injuries, was hospitalized following the Monday night blaze.

The fire affected multiple businesses, drawing an intensive response from around 60 firefighters. With part of the building collapsing, crews were forced to tackle the fire from outside, according to Salt Lake City Fire Department Division Chief Bob Silverthorne. Buildings in the vicinity were evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Downtown Alliance highlighted the importance of the affected structures, emphasizing their cultural significance to the community. The Alliance assured the public of property owners' intention to rebuild, expressing gratitude toward first responders who mitigated further damage and ensured safe evacuations.

