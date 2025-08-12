Left Menu

Unveiling D'YAVOL Spirits: Shah Rukh Khan's Luxurious Leap

Radico Khaitan partners with Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan, and Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath to launch D'YAVOL Spirits, a luxury alcohol brand. The company invests Rs 40 crore for a 47.5% stake, eyeing the global luxury spirits market. D'YAVOL aims to blend cultural relevance with premium quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:18 IST
Unveiling D'YAVOL Spirits: Shah Rukh Khan's Luxurious Leap
  • Country:
  • India

Radico Khaitan has announced the launch of D'YAVOL Spirits, a new luxury alcohol venture in partnership with actor Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan, and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha brokerage fame.

The strategic partnership sees Radico Khaitan investing Rs 40 crore for a 47.5% stake in both D'YAVOL BV and D'YAVOL India, establishing itself as the largest stakeholder. This development follows Khan's initial launch of the D'YAVOL brand as a luxury entity.

The venture will capitalize on Radico's robust distribution and marketing prowess, combined with D'YAVOL team's creative vision, to soon introduce a luxury tequila. Khan highlighted the partnership's aim to create a brand that is both bold and culturally significant.

