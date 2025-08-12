Explosive Release: Controversial 'The Bengal Files' Trailer Unveils in Kolkata

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the filmmaker behind the controversial Hindi film 'The Bengal Files,' is set to unveil the film's trailer in Kolkata on August 16, according to the producers. The film, which explores the tumultuous period of communal violence in undivided Bengal in the 1940s, is slated for a theatrical release on September 5.

Agnihotri plans to seek divine intervention at the Kalighat temple before revealing the much-anticipated trailer. The film, part of a trilogy with 'The Tashkent Files' and 'The Kashmir Files,' stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar.

Despite its dramatic portrayal, 'The Bengal Files' has faced scrutiny and allegations of being a political tool ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The film dramatizes historical events such as Bengal's Direct Action Day and the 1946 Calcutta killings, aiming to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative.