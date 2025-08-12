Left Menu

Families Mourn Air India Crash Victims With Candlelight Vigil

Relatives of Air India crash victims held a candlelight vigil in Ahmedabad, marking two months since the tragedy. US-based aviation attorney Mike Andrews, visiting Gujarat, joined them. Andrews announced that 65 families have engaged his firm for potential legal action in the US. The June crash killed 241 passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:37 IST
Families Mourn Air India Crash Victims With Candlelight Vigil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Family members of the Air India plane crash victims gathered in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area for a candlelight vigil, commemorating two months since the tragic accident.

US-based aviation attorney Mike Andrews, present in Gujarat, joined the mourning relatives, according to his media coordinator, Kuldip Israni.

Andrews has been consulting with over 65 families from India and the UK who lost loved ones in the disaster; many have sought legal representation for potential claims in the US court system.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025