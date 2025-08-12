Families Mourn Air India Crash Victims With Candlelight Vigil

Family members of the Air India plane crash victims gathered in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area for a candlelight vigil, commemorating two months since the tragic accident.

US-based aviation attorney Mike Andrews, present in Gujarat, joined the mourning relatives, according to his media coordinator, Kuldip Israni.

Andrews has been consulting with over 65 families from India and the UK who lost loved ones in the disaster; many have sought legal representation for potential claims in the US court system.