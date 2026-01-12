Kite Festival Diplomacy: German Chancellor's Vibrant Ahmedabad Visit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday paid a visit to the historic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, offering tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who later joined him in kite flying, Merz emphasized the enduring relevance of Gandhi's teachings for today's world.

Merz's maiden official trip to India included visits to cultural landmarks such as the iconic Adalaj Ni Vav stepwell. The Chancellor's itinerary also featured engaging in the International Kite Festival, where he and Modi interacted with artisans, highlighting India's rich cultural heritage and the warmth of Indo-German relations.

Attending the annual kite festival, with participation from global kite enthusiasts, showcased the blend of diplomacy and tradition. Held in the run-up to Makar Sankranti, the festival attracted substantial tourist interest, further promoting Gujarat's cultural tourism at key locations like the Dholavira and Statue of Unity.