Labubu Heist Uncovered: Southern California Police Recover Stolen Collectibles

In a major breakthrough, Southern California's Chino Police Department announced the recovery of Labubu dolls valued at USD30,000, which had been stolen from a local warehouse. The collectibles, whose popularity has surged recently, were taken over multiple days by two suspects, both minors employed at the warehouse.

Law enforcement discovered the stolen items in Upland, part of the Inland Empire region, as they followed up on the theft. Meanwhile, authorities in Los Angeles County are probing a separate theft involving USD7,000 worth of Labubu items stolen from a La Puente store.

Chino Police executed a search warrant, leading to the recovery of 14 boxes of stolen goods. One suspect was apprehended after a brief attempt to flee, while the other was captured shortly after in a neighboring city. Both suspects now face charges in San Bernardino County juvenile hall for suspected burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.