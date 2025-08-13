Left Menu

Labubu Heist Uncovered: Southern California Police Recover Stolen Collectibles

In Southern California, police recovered USD30,000 worth of stolen Labubu dolls. Two minors, warehouse workers, were charged with burglary and conspiracy. The items, created by artist Kasing Lung, were found at a home in Upland, along with evidence of an intent to resell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 13-08-2025 06:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 06:39 IST
Labubu Heist Uncovered: Southern California Police Recover Stolen Collectibles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a major breakthrough, Southern California's Chino Police Department announced the recovery of Labubu dolls valued at USD30,000, which had been stolen from a local warehouse. The collectibles, whose popularity has surged recently, were taken over multiple days by two suspects, both minors employed at the warehouse.

Law enforcement discovered the stolen items in Upland, part of the Inland Empire region, as they followed up on the theft. Meanwhile, authorities in Los Angeles County are probing a separate theft involving USD7,000 worth of Labubu items stolen from a La Puente store.

Chino Police executed a search warrant, leading to the recovery of 14 boxes of stolen goods. One suspect was apprehended after a brief attempt to flee, while the other was captured shortly after in a neighboring city. Both suspects now face charges in San Bernardino County juvenile hall for suspected burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025