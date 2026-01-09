Left Menu

50 Lakh Heist in Greater Kailash: A Case of Burglary in Broad Daylight

In South Delhi's Greater Kailash, a burglary involving valuables worth Rs 50 lakh took place at a retired officer's locked house. The theft was discovered by his nephew, Rajan Jain, who alerted the police. Investigations are ongoing as no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking burglary reported in South Delhi's Greater Kailash, valuables worth an estimated Rs 50 lakh were stolen from a locked house belonging to a retired government officer. The officer was out of town due to a family tragedy when the incident occurred.

The case came to light when Rajan Jain, the officer's nephew, discovered the crime and immediately notified the police. Upon arrival, police observed that the house had been ransacked, confirming suspicions of a theft. Forensic teams were called in to gather evidence and determine the burglars' methods.

The police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspects. Despite the gravity of the incident, no arrests have been made so far. Investigators have formed special teams to track down the culprits and recover the stolen property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

