Left Menu

Royal Stag Boombox Unleashes 'Maybe': A Fusion of Melody and Hip-Hop

Royal Stag BoomBox, in partnership with Universal Music Group, debuts 'Maybe' featuring Armaan Malik and Ikka, blending melody with hip-hop. Celebrating cultural fusion and artistic freedom, this track continues the brand's tradition of redefining India's music scene, appealing to the youthful ethos of 'Living It Large.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:07 IST
Royal Stag Boombox Unleashes 'Maybe': A Fusion of Melody and Hip-Hop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exciting collaboration, Royal Stag BoomBox and Universal Music Group have launched their latest music track, 'Maybe,' blending melody and hip-hop with celebrated artists Armaan Malik and Ikka. This release marks the third original of the season under Royal Stag BoomBox Originals.

Emphasizing the brand's philosophy of 'Living It Large,' the Royal Stag BoomBox platform continues to redefine India's musical landscape by uniting diverse genres and cultures. This season's offering, 'Maybe,' reflects the modern love stories and resonates with the uncertainty in love, as expressed emotionally by the artists involved.

The track 'Maybe' stands out as a result of successful collaborations, highlighting the brand's ongoing commitment to innovation and creative expression in music. Recognizing music's power to unite, Royal Stag BoomBox celebrates this fusion of Bollywood melodies with hip-hop rhythms to captivate the young generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025