Legacy of Prashant Tamang: A Melody That Inspires Generations

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang mourns the death of Prashant Tamang, a beloved actor-singer. Known for winning 'Indian Idol 3', Tamang was admired for his role in 'Paatal Lok 2'. His legacy of talent and perseverance continues to inspire artists. The CM expressed deep condolences for his loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 11-01-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, expressed profound sorrow on Sunday over the death of Prashant Tamang, the acclaimed actor-singer whose inspiring journey captivated millions.

Prashant Tamang, who gained fame as the winner of 'Indian Idol 3', passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at 43. He also earned recognition for his acting skills in 'Paatal Lok 2'.

Prem Singh Tamang emphasized that Tamang's legacy would inspire future generations of artists. His melodic contributions and humble nature left a lasting impact on both fans and the community, said the CM while offering condolences to his family and friends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

