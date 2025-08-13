Left Menu

Angelina Jolie's New Spycraft Adventure with Doug Liman in 'The Initiative'

Angelina Jolie teams up again with director Doug Liman for Universal Pictures' new spy thriller 'The Initiative'. The film, written by F Scott Frazier, is reminiscent of 'Training Day' but in a spy setting. Jolie stars as a seasoned spy mentoring a newcomer. Production begins in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:17 IST
Angelina Jolie's New Spycraft Adventure with Doug Liman in 'The Initiative'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned actress Angelina Jolie is set to reunite with her 'Mr and Mrs Smith' director, Doug Liman, in an exciting new spy thriller titled 'The Initiative' for Universal Pictures.

The film, penned by accomplished writer F Scott Frazier, promises to invoke the intense narrative style of 'Training Day' within the espionage world. Jolie's portrayal of a seasoned and enigmatic spy named Bright who mentors a rookie, Charlie, is expected to take viewers on a dark and suspenseful journey.

An esteemed veteran in the action-thriller genre, Jolie joins veteran producers Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, with production slated to commence in early 2026. Doug Liman, celebrated for his work on the 'Bourne' series and 'Edge of Tomorrow', adds substantial credibility to the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025