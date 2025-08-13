Angelina Jolie's New Spycraft Adventure with Doug Liman in 'The Initiative'

Renowned actress Angelina Jolie is set to reunite with her 'Mr and Mrs Smith' director, Doug Liman, in an exciting new spy thriller titled 'The Initiative' for Universal Pictures.

The film, penned by accomplished writer F Scott Frazier, promises to invoke the intense narrative style of 'Training Day' within the espionage world. Jolie's portrayal of a seasoned and enigmatic spy named Bright who mentors a rookie, Charlie, is expected to take viewers on a dark and suspenseful journey.

An esteemed veteran in the action-thriller genre, Jolie joins veteran producers Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, with production slated to commence in early 2026. Doug Liman, celebrated for his work on the 'Bourne' series and 'Edge of Tomorrow', adds substantial credibility to the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)