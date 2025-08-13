Left Menu

Daniel Day-Lewis Returns in 'Anemone': A Cinematic Comeback

Oscar-winner Daniel Day-Lewis returns to acting in 'Anemone,' directed by his son Ronan Day-Lewis. The film is set to premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival and stars Sean Bean and Samantha Morton. 'Anemone' explores familial bonds broken by political and personal violence.

Updated: 13-08-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:24 IST
Focus Features has unveiled a first glimpse of Daniel Day-Lewis, marking the Oscar-winning actor's return to the silver screen in the film 'Anemone,' after an eight-year hiatus.

The actor, celebrated for his roles in 'My Left Foot,' 'There Will Be Blood,' and 'Lincoln,' co-wrote the film with his director son, Ronan Day-Lewis.

The movie, set to premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival, delves into the themes of legacy and reconnection, starring Sean Bean and Samantha Morton alongside Day-Lewis.

