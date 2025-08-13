Daniel Day-Lewis Returns in 'Anemone': A Cinematic Comeback

Focus Features has unveiled a first glimpse of Daniel Day-Lewis, marking the Oscar-winning actor's return to the silver screen in the film 'Anemone,' after an eight-year hiatus.

The actor, celebrated for his roles in 'My Left Foot,' 'There Will Be Blood,' and 'Lincoln,' co-wrote the film with his director son, Ronan Day-Lewis.

The movie, set to premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival, delves into the themes of legacy and reconnection, starring Sean Bean and Samantha Morton alongside Day-Lewis.