Celine Song Challenges 'Classist' Critique of Film 'Materialists'

Filmmaker Celine Song is speaking out against what she perceives as a classist critique of her latest film, 'Materialists'. The movie, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, has come under fire for allegedly promoting 'broke man propaganda'.

Song, best known for her acclaimed debut 'Past Lives', argues that the criticism ignores the film's central message: a challenge to the capitalist structures that shape our understanding of love and relationships. 'Materialists' portrays a love triangle involving a high-profile matchmaker, a wealthy financier, and a financially struggling actor.

Song expressed disappointment over the discourse surrounding the film and its characters, highlighting concerns about the societal implications of equating financial status with personal worth.