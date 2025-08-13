Empowering Smiles: Colgate's 'Dental Veer' Anthem Inspires a Generation

Colgate India has taken a creative leap with its launch of the 'Dental Veer' anthem, a powerful initiative crafted to inspire children to prioritize oral health. This part of the Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program seeks to mobilize children nationwide as champions of oral hygiene.

The anthem, penned by noted lyricist Swanand Kirkire with music by Micu Patel, encapsulates youthful exuberance while encouraging vital daily habits such as brushing twice a day and maintaining proper dental care routines. It features a vibrant chorus of young voices representing New India, transforming oral hygiene into a children's movement.

Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Director of Communications & ESG at Colgate-Palmolive (India), highlights that this initiative underscores oral health as key to overall wellbeing. The 'Dental Veer' anthem aims not only to foster healthy habits but also to empower youngsters as oral health ambassadors within their communities.