Left Menu

Empowering Smiles: Colgate's 'Dental Veer' Anthem Inspires a Generation

Colgate India launches the 'Dental Veer' anthem to motivate children in oral health care. Part of the Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program, this initiative encourages healthy habits like proper brushing and balanced diets, turning oral hygiene into a children's movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:12 IST
Empowering Smiles: Colgate's 'Dental Veer' Anthem Inspires a Generation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Colgate India has taken a creative leap with its launch of the 'Dental Veer' anthem, a powerful initiative crafted to inspire children to prioritize oral health. This part of the Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program seeks to mobilize children nationwide as champions of oral hygiene.

The anthem, penned by noted lyricist Swanand Kirkire with music by Micu Patel, encapsulates youthful exuberance while encouraging vital daily habits such as brushing twice a day and maintaining proper dental care routines. It features a vibrant chorus of young voices representing New India, transforming oral hygiene into a children's movement.

Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Director of Communications & ESG at Colgate-Palmolive (India), highlights that this initiative underscores oral health as key to overall wellbeing. The 'Dental Veer' anthem aims not only to foster healthy habits but also to empower youngsters as oral health ambassadors within their communities.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025