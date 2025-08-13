Haryana's Tiranga Yatra: A Patriotic Tribute to India's Heroes

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini spearheaded a Tiranga Yatra on Wednesday to pay homage to the nation's martyrs and freedom fighters.

Saini described the event as a heartfelt tribute, underlining the sacrifices of revolutionary heroes and soldiers who fought for India's independence, as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The yatra, starting from Pipli Grain Market, witnessed participation from residents, organizations, and students, and highlighted Haryana's tradition of patriotism with floral salutes and soaring national pride.

