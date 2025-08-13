Left Menu

Haryana's Tiranga Yatra: A Patriotic Tribute to India's Heroes

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led a Tiranga Yatra to honor the sacrifices of India's freedom fighters and martyrs. The event, part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, united people in patriotism, featured floral showers and cheers, and involved ministers and enthusiastic participants across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini spearheaded a Tiranga Yatra on Wednesday to pay homage to the nation's martyrs and freedom fighters.

Saini described the event as a heartfelt tribute, underlining the sacrifices of revolutionary heroes and soldiers who fought for India's independence, as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The yatra, starting from Pipli Grain Market, witnessed participation from residents, organizations, and students, and highlighted Haryana's tradition of patriotism with floral salutes and soaring national pride.

