Left Menu

Rajinikanth: Celebrating 50 Glorious Years in Cinema

Rajinikanth celebrates 50 years in cinema, receiving accolades from actors, politicians, and fans globally. His milestone coincides with the release of 'Coolie,' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Rajinikanth, once a bus conductor, rose to cinematic prominence with the support of director K Balachander, transforming into an iconic superstar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:08 IST
Rajinikanth: Celebrating 50 Glorious Years in Cinema
Rajinikanth
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the legendary actor Rajinikanth marked an extraordinary 50 years in the cinema industry, drawing tributes from both fans and contemporaries. Celebrations flooded from various quarters, including from fellow actor and politician Kamal Haasan, who conveyed heartfelt congratulations to his dear friend.

This monumental milestone aligns with the imminent release of Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film, 'Coolie,' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which promises to be a blockbuster. Celebrities and politicians alike extended their well-wishes for the film's success, emphasizing the actor's enduring impact.

Rajinikanth's remarkable journey from being a bus conductor to an unmatched 'superstar' in Tamil cinema is a testament to his talent and perseverance. Discovered by the legendary director K Balachander, the actor, originally Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, transformed from playing negative roles to becoming a beloved hero with a massive fan following.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025