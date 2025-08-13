Rajinikanth: Celebrating 50 Glorious Years in Cinema

On Wednesday, the legendary actor Rajinikanth marked an extraordinary 50 years in the cinema industry, drawing tributes from both fans and contemporaries. Celebrations flooded from various quarters, including from fellow actor and politician Kamal Haasan, who conveyed heartfelt congratulations to his dear friend.

This monumental milestone aligns with the imminent release of Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film, 'Coolie,' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which promises to be a blockbuster. Celebrities and politicians alike extended their well-wishes for the film's success, emphasizing the actor's enduring impact.

Rajinikanth's remarkable journey from being a bus conductor to an unmatched 'superstar' in Tamil cinema is a testament to his talent and perseverance. Discovered by the legendary director K Balachander, the actor, originally Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, transformed from playing negative roles to becoming a beloved hero with a massive fan following.