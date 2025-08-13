Empowering Heritage: Haryana's Gift to Prajapati Artisans

In a significant move to bolster traditional arts, the Haryana government awarded land entitlement certificates to one lakh families of the Prajapati community on Wednesday. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini urged the community to merge their traditional pottery skills with modern technology to enhance their products' quality and appeal in the market.

The event, held across all 22 districts of the state, aims to empower the Prajapati community under the Gram Shamlat Bhumi Niyamwali, 1964 scheme, which grants them collective rights for soil excavation. The government's initiative is designed to preserve cultural heritage while meeting modern market demands.

Highlighting the community's skills, Saini noted that past governments neglected their needs, but the current administration seeks to create an environment where their craft can thrive. The formation of the 'Mati Kala Board' reflects ongoing efforts to promote artisans and expand their cultural reach internationally.