Left Menu

Sonu Nigam and Shaan to Serenade Fans in a Janmashtami OTT Extravaganza

Famed singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan gear up for a captivating live Janmashtami performance, sharing personal stories and reflections. Sonu recalls childhood memories while Shaan reveals his admiration for Lord Krishna. The event, 'Janmashtami LIVE: The World Celebrates Krishna', will be broadcast on JioHotstar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:36 IST
Sonu Nigam and Shaan to Serenade Fans in a Janmashtami OTT Extravaganza
Singers Shaan and Sonu Nigam (Image source: . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan are set to grace the stage in a live Janmashtami special, streamed via OTT. In a series of interviews, both artists shared their enthusiasm and personal connections to the festival.

In a press statement, Sonu Nigam remarked on the significance of Janmashtami in his household, drawing vivid memories from his childhood days in Mumbai and Delhi. He shared touching anecdotes about his family's playful tradition of calling him 'Krishna' and celebrating his father's Janmashtami birthday.

Shaan, equally thrilled, expressed his fascination with Lord Krishna, highlighting the deity's impressive life story and his personal childhood intrigue with the Dahi Handi tradition. Reflecting on his past opportunities to celebrate the occasion, Shaan emphasized how his performances are inspired by the spirit of Krishna. The 'Janmashtami LIVE: The World Celebrates Krishna' event airs on JioHotstar. Janmashtami falls on August 16 this year.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025