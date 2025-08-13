Sonu Nigam and Shaan to Serenade Fans in a Janmashtami OTT Extravaganza
Famed singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan gear up for a captivating live Janmashtami performance, sharing personal stories and reflections. Sonu recalls childhood memories while Shaan reveals his admiration for Lord Krishna. The event, 'Janmashtami LIVE: The World Celebrates Krishna', will be broadcast on JioHotstar.
Renowned singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan are set to grace the stage in a live Janmashtami special, streamed via OTT. In a series of interviews, both artists shared their enthusiasm and personal connections to the festival.
In a press statement, Sonu Nigam remarked on the significance of Janmashtami in his household, drawing vivid memories from his childhood days in Mumbai and Delhi. He shared touching anecdotes about his family's playful tradition of calling him 'Krishna' and celebrating his father's Janmashtami birthday.
Shaan, equally thrilled, expressed his fascination with Lord Krishna, highlighting the deity's impressive life story and his personal childhood intrigue with the Dahi Handi tradition. Reflecting on his past opportunities to celebrate the occasion, Shaan emphasized how his performances are inspired by the spirit of Krishna. The 'Janmashtami LIVE: The World Celebrates Krishna' event airs on JioHotstar. Janmashtami falls on August 16 this year.
