Stars and Spirits: Shah Rukh Khan & Taylor Swift Make Headlines

Updated: 14-08-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 10:26 IST
In a strategic move, Radico Khaitan has partnered with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath to introduce a premium tequila brand. Known for its high-end spirits, the Indian company aims to expand its offerings with the D'YAVOL Añejo, signaling a major shift in their portfolio.

Renowned pop artist Taylor Swift has unveiled her upcoming album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', drawing inspiration from her globally renowned Eras Tour. The singer spoke candidly about the album's joyous themes on a podcast alongside her partner, NFL player Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason.

Entertainment takes a suspenseful twist with Disney's 'Alien: Earth', as new and old creatures flood the series. The show, grounded on the classic 1979 'Alien' film, delves into existential themes, questioning humanity's survival. Meanwhile, Michelle 'Farm Babe' Miller promotes GMOs and agricultural resilience via social media.

