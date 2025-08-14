Left Menu

Prakash Varma Launches Revolutionary Creators & Marketers School in Calicut

The Creators & Marketers School, established by CDA Academy in Calicut, Kerala, aims to redefine creative business education. With an Advanced Marketing Manager & Entrepreneurship program, the institution provides real-world projects and mentorship. Situated in a culturally rich UNESCO City of Literature, the school aspires to create a global talent hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Calicut | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:33 IST
Calicut, Kerala is set to host the groundbreaking launch of the Creators & Marketers School on August 16, an educational initiative driven by acclaimed filmmaker and advertising expert Prakash Varma. This cutting-edge institution, founded by CDA Academy, is poised to transform creative business education in India.

The school's hallmark offering is a 10-month program in Advanced Marketing Manager & Entrepreneurship, tailored to furnish students with immersive, practical learning experiences. It focuses on real-world projects with guidance from leading industry experts, targeting growing sectors such as brand management, e-commerce, and edtech.

Located in Calicut, India's first UNESCO City of Literature, the school aims to cultivate an environment where creative minds can flourish. CDA Academy envisions this as a stepping stone toward creating a hub for global talent in creativity and marketing, promising a dynamic future for aspiring professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

