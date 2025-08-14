Left Menu

Dan Levy's Return: 'Big Mistakes' Promises Humor in Crime Comedy

Dan Levy returns to television with 'Big Mistakes,' a family crime comedy set to air on Netflix. The series follows Levy and Taylor Ortega as siblings dragged into organized crime. Levy co-creates and produces the eight-episode show, marking his first TV project since 'Schitt's Creek.'

Canadian entertainer Dan Levy is making a much-anticipated return to television with a fresh project. The forthcoming family crime comedy, titled 'Big Mistakes,' has commenced production and will be presented on Netflix, as confirmed by Deadline.

This new venture signifies Levy's comeback to the small screen following his critically adored series 'Schitt's Creek,' renowned for securing 19 Emmy nominations and concluding in 2020. Joining Levy in this comedic venture are actors Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum, and Abby Quinn as series regulars, alongside Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf.

The plot revolves around the amusingly inept siblings played by Levy and Ortega, caught up in the web of organized crime due to blackmail. Levy is once again collaborating with Rachel Sennott on this series, both serving as creators and executive producers, assisted by Anne-Marie McGintee from Not a Real Production Company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

