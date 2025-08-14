Sabrina Carpenter Joins Taylor Swift for 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Sabrina Carpenter is preparing for a significant career moment. The singer will be the only featured artist on Taylor Swift's eagerly anticipated 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' which is due for release on October 3rd. Swift recently broke the news, much to the delight of fans.

Carpenter shared her overflowing excitement via Instagram Stories with the message, "I know someone is freaking out, and it's me." The album's title was revealed in a characteristically unique fashion on Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights Show, with Swift herself delivering the announcement.

Following the news, Travis Kelce disclosed that Swift would join him as a guest on his New Heights podcast. Reports from Variety noted that Spotify billboards related to the album started appearing in key locations like New York City and Nashville. These billboards featured a code unlocking a playlist named "And, baby, that's show business for you."

Taylor Swift also posted a short clip from the podcast on Instagram, where she confirmed the forthcoming album. Her previous project, 'The Tortured Poets Department', was released in April 2024 and shortly thereafter expanded into a double album titled 'The Anthology'.