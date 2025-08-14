Left Menu

Echoes of Art: Enchanting Narratives in Anurag Anand's Exhibition

Anurag Anand's solo exhibition, 'Echoes,' at Bikaner House showcases nearly 60 captivating artworks blending abstraction and realism. The five-day event, curated by Vikram Mayor, invites viewers to explore the narratives told through human and nature's structures. The exhibition concludes on August 18, moving next to Gallery Silver Scapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:12 IST
Echoes of Art: Enchanting Narratives in Anurag Anand's Exhibition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Anurag Anand, a visual artist and author, unveils a captivating solo exhibition titled 'Echoes' at Bikaner House. This collection features nearly 60 artworks that artfully blend abstraction with realism, drawing on a rich tapestry of human-made structures, nature, and societal interactions.

Hosted by Vikram Mayor of Gallery Silver Scapes, the five-day event is a journey through various artistic mediums such as acrylic on canvas, watercolour, charcoal, and oil on paper. Anand's work narrates stories that emerge from the intricate interplay of human life and environment.

Actor Naseer Abdullah praised Anand's expansive and diverse art, noting the exhibition's ability to connect viewers to often-overlooked moments. 'Echoes' will relocate to Gallery Silver Scapes in Anand Niketan on August 20, promising further exploration of Anand's cultural reflections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025