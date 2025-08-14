Echoes of Art: Enchanting Narratives in Anurag Anand's Exhibition

Anurag Anand, a visual artist and author, unveils a captivating solo exhibition titled 'Echoes' at Bikaner House. This collection features nearly 60 artworks that artfully blend abstraction with realism, drawing on a rich tapestry of human-made structures, nature, and societal interactions.

Hosted by Vikram Mayor of Gallery Silver Scapes, the five-day event is a journey through various artistic mediums such as acrylic on canvas, watercolour, charcoal, and oil on paper. Anand's work narrates stories that emerge from the intricate interplay of human life and environment.

Actor Naseer Abdullah praised Anand's expansive and diverse art, noting the exhibition's ability to connect viewers to often-overlooked moments. 'Echoes' will relocate to Gallery Silver Scapes in Anand Niketan on August 20, promising further exploration of Anand's cultural reflections.

