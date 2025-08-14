Left Menu

Tragic Cloudburst Claims Lives in Kishtwar's Chositi Village

A devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar's Chositi village, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed at least 17 lives during the annual Machail Mata yatra. Rescue operations are underway, with 65 people saved but fears of rising casualties. The incident highlights the urgent need for environmental assessments in development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:58 IST
A tragic cloudburst hit the remote village of Chositi in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of at least 17 people during the annual Machail Mata yatra, officials reported. Rescue operations managed to save 65 individuals, but fears persist that the death toll could rise.

The calamity wreaked havoc, washing away structures including a 'langar' set up for devotees, causing extensive damage. Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma and rescue teams promptly responded, launching a massive operation to save lives and offer assistance.

As the tragedy unfolded, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other officials expressed condolences and initiated action plans. Environmental concerns were raised by BJP leader Jehanzaib Sirwal, who pointed to unchecked power project developments threatening the ecosystem.

