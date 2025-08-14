Tragic Cloudburst Claims Lives in Kishtwar's Chositi Village

A tragic cloudburst hit the remote village of Chositi in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of at least 17 people during the annual Machail Mata yatra, officials reported. Rescue operations managed to save 65 individuals, but fears persist that the death toll could rise.

The calamity wreaked havoc, washing away structures including a 'langar' set up for devotees, causing extensive damage. Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma and rescue teams promptly responded, launching a massive operation to save lives and offer assistance.

As the tragedy unfolded, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other officials expressed condolences and initiated action plans. Environmental concerns were raised by BJP leader Jehanzaib Sirwal, who pointed to unchecked power project developments threatening the ecosystem.