Tehran: John Abraham Illuminates Bandra-Worli Sea Link with a Geo-Political Thriller

On the cusp of India's 78th Independence Day, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai was illuminated by the poster release of John Abraham's latest film, 'Tehran'. The actor was present at the event, describing the moment as 'proud' and 'unforgettable', emphasizing his profound journey in the making of the film.

Abraham reflected on his film choices, which often showcase his deep-seated patriotism, and revealed his inherent fascination with geo-politics as a catalyst for this project. His engagement with intellectual minds at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service proved inspiring and enlightening, he noted.

Streaming on ZEE5, 'Tehran' is a gripping geo-political thriller that delves into the turbulent dynamics between Israel and Iran, with India caught in the crossfire. Directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Maddock Films, the film features a compelling cast, including Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, and Madhurima Tuli.

(With inputs from agencies.)