Zuvelio Shines with Remarkable Revenue Growth and Global Expansion

Ethical fine jewellery brand Zuvelio has made a notable entry into FY 2025–26, posting Q1 revenue figures of ₹1.10 crore with an EBITDA margin of 11%. This represents an impressive 769% year-on-year growth, fueled by strategic profit reinvestments into team development, operational enhancements, and customer service improvements.

Zuvelio has set ambitious targets for the current fiscal year, aiming for annual revenue of ₹6 crore and expanding the EBITDA margin to 15%. A significant share of revenue is driven by burgeoning demand in the US market, with increasing sales traction across Europe. Repeat purchases in custom engagement rings underscore customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Zuvelio's success is largely attributed to its focus on customer experience and ethical design. Co-founders Jayant and Jitender Soni highlight the positive impact of services like personalized assistance and bespoke design teams. As global expansion continues, Zuvelio is poised to introduce its first offline store in India, further solidifying its presence in the luxury market.