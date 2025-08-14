Left Menu

Zuvelio Shines with Remarkable Revenue Growth and Global Expansion

Ethical jewellery brand Zuvelio has reported an impressive start to FY 2025–26, with Q1 revenue reaching ₹1.10 crore, an 8.70× boost from last year. The growth stems from profit reinvestment strategies, strong international demand, particularly from the US, and enhanced customer service, embodying ethical luxury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:03 IST
Zuvelio Shines with Remarkable Revenue Growth and Global Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ethical fine jewellery brand Zuvelio has made a notable entry into FY 2025–26, posting Q1 revenue figures of ₹1.10 crore with an EBITDA margin of 11%. This represents an impressive 769% year-on-year growth, fueled by strategic profit reinvestments into team development, operational enhancements, and customer service improvements.

Zuvelio has set ambitious targets for the current fiscal year, aiming for annual revenue of ₹6 crore and expanding the EBITDA margin to 15%. A significant share of revenue is driven by burgeoning demand in the US market, with increasing sales traction across Europe. Repeat purchases in custom engagement rings underscore customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Zuvelio's success is largely attributed to its focus on customer experience and ethical design. Co-founders Jayant and Jitender Soni highlight the positive impact of services like personalized assistance and bespoke design teams. As global expansion continues, Zuvelio is poised to introduce its first offline store in India, further solidifying its presence in the luxury market.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025