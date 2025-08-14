Anish Kapoor's Bold Protest Art Shines Spotlight on Fossil Fuel Industry

Greenpeace activists have unveiled acclaimed artist Anish Kapoor's protest art, 'Butchered,' on a gas rig in the North Sea. This bold move highlights the fossil fuel industry's environmental devastation.

The installation, the first of its kind at an active offshore site, involves a blood-red solution crafted from seawater, beetroot, and a non-toxic dye. Kapoor aims to deliver a powerful visual symbol of the industry's ecological destruction.

Shell criticized Greenpeace for breaching safety protocols but acknowledged the right to protest. The art action aligns with global climate challenges, underscoring the need for accountability in the fossil fuel sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)