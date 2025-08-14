Celebrity Actor Darshan Arrested in High-Profile Murder Case
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested post-Supreme Court’s cancellation of his bail in the Renukaswamy murder case. The arrest came after co-accused Pavithra Gowda’s detention. Darshan, along with three others, faces charges in a case with 17 defendants. The court emphasizes strict jail protocol due to concerns of preferential treatment influenced by his celebrity status.
Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa faced arrest after the Supreme Court canceled his bail related to the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case. This development followed the police's capture of Pavithra Gowda, the primary individual implicated in the murder plot.
Officials confirmed that Darshan, known famously by his first name, was arrested at his spouse Vijayalakshmi's residence in Hosakerehalli. The actor had attempted to evade detention by planning to surrender in court, but law enforcement intercepted him.
Darshan, along with three co-defendants, joined a series of 17 people accused in this case. Post-arrest, they underwent medical checks before a sessions judge committed them to judicial custody. The Supreme Court warned against any special treatment for Darshan in prison, emphasizing equal application of the law irrespective of status.
