BEST Bus Driver Sent to Judicial Custody After Fatal Accident
A court has sent Santosh Sawant, the driver of a BEST bus involved in a fatal accident, to 14-day judicial custody after denying the police's request for extended remand. The accident, involving an Olectra Greentech electric bus, claimed four lives and injured ten others in Bhandup, Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
A court in Mumbai has sent the driver of a BEST bus to 14-day judicial custody, following a tragic accident that resulted in four fatalities. The magistrate court made this decision after rejecting the police's plea for an additional five-day remand of the accused.
Santosh Sawant, 52, was arrested under charges of negligent driving after the Olectra Greentech electric bus he was operating crashed near Bhandup (West) suburban railway station, leaving ten others injured. His court appearance came at the conclusion of his initial remand period.
The police argued for an extension to facilitate further follow-ups on the driver's psychological evaluation. However, Sawant's lawyer contested the request, stating that all necessary medical tests had been completed. The court ruled that the required evaluations could proceed while Sawant is in custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Triumphs Over Mumbai in a Thrilling Vijay Hazare Match
Swift Rescue Efforts as Fire Engulfs Mumbai High-Rise
Fire breaks out in 18-storey residential building in Andheri, Mumbai; fire-fighting operation underway: officials.
Record Number of Candidates Compete in Mumbai Civic Polls
Runners Ready: Tata Mumbai Marathon Sees Champions and Contenders