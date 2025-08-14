Vincent Keymer: Chess Prodigy Captures Historic Victory at Quantbox Chennai 2025

Vincent Keymer has marked a significant milestone by becoming the first sole champion at the Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters 2025. At just 20 years old, the German chess player secured his victory with one round remaining, drawing against Dutch player Jordan van Foreest. This feat has elevated him into the world's top 10 on the live rating list, signifying his emergence among chess's elite.

"Reaching the top 10 in live rating has been a long-time goal, and I am thrilled my hard work paid off," Keymer expressed. "Winning the tournament and breaking into the Top 10 simultaneously feels exceptional. Yet with another round to go, I must remain focused." Meanwhile, all five games in the Masters ended in draws, leaving the competition for second and third place open. Arjun Erigaisi and Karthikeyan Murali, among others, remain close contenders, making the final round pivotal.

In the Challengers section, GM Pranesh M strengthened his lead with a victory over GM Harika Dronavalli, while GM Abhimanyu Puranik stayed competitive by defeating GM Diptayan Ghosh, maintaining tension for the final day's crucial performance.