Future of Harley Quinn: Will Margot Robbie Return?

Under James Gunn and Peter Safran's leadership, DC Universe fans eagerly anticipate updates on Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. James Gunn hinted at future plans but remained non-committal about Robbie's return. The next phase of the DC universe will feature John Cena's Peacemaker in ‘Peacemaker Season 2’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:11 IST
Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn (Photo/X@birdsofpreywb). Image Credit: ANI
The DC Universe is undergoing a significant transformation with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm, leaving fans clamoring for news about Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. The release of 'Superman' has shifted the spotlight onto other pivotal characters in the Batman universe.

David Corenswet, already cast as the new Superman, signals changes alongside plans for a refreshed Wonder Woman and Batman. Speculation surrounds the future of Harley Quinn—whether Margot Robbie will reprise her beloved role remains uncertain. In a recent chat, Gunn offered minimal insight, urging fans to await further developments.

Gunn did express interest in seeing Idris Elba's Bloodsport return to the fold. Margot Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn, Joker's notorious accomplice, has spanned three DC films, beginning with 'Suicide Squad' in 2016. While an official announcement for Harley's future is pending, James Gunn's revamped DC Universe is gearing up for 'Peacemaker Season 2,' starring John Cena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

