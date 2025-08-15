Left Menu

Justice Demanded: West Bengal Rises Against Crimes on Women

In West Bengal, thousands are protesting for justice for a raped and murdered woman medic. Protesters demand safety and justice for all women, highlighting inadequacies in current legal actions. Cultural performances and speeches from activists and victims' families emphasize the urgency of addressing violence against women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-08-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 04:13 IST
In an unwavering demand for justice, thousands rallied across West Bengal, calling for accountability in the case of a woman medic who was raped and murdered, a year after the heinous act.

The gatherings, characterized by torch-lit vigils and resonating cries for safety, unfolded at key city landmarks, mirroring the past 'Women Reclaim the Night' movement. This amplifies the community's pressing demand for concrete actions against brutal crimes targeting women.

Cultural expressions, from poetry to street performances, infused the protests with a poignant call for change, illustrating the collective determination of citizens to confront and end the cycle of violence against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

