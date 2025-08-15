Justice Demanded: West Bengal Rises Against Crimes on Women

In an unwavering demand for justice, thousands rallied across West Bengal, calling for accountability in the case of a woman medic who was raped and murdered, a year after the heinous act.

The gatherings, characterized by torch-lit vigils and resonating cries for safety, unfolded at key city landmarks, mirroring the past 'Women Reclaim the Night' movement. This amplifies the community's pressing demand for concrete actions against brutal crimes targeting women.

Cultural expressions, from poetry to street performances, infused the protests with a poignant call for change, illustrating the collective determination of citizens to confront and end the cycle of violence against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)