BJP Criticizes Congress Over Karnataka Incident, Sparks Debate on Women's Safety

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticizes Congress for an alleged incident in Karnataka, questioning women's safety under its governance. The incident involves a POCSO case where three minors are accused of harassing a girl. Police assure adherence to legal procedures as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:23 IST
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the Congress party for its alleged failure to uphold women's safety in Karnataka. Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla referenced a recent incident involving a minor girl, criticizing Congress's slogan 'I am a girl, I can fight' as hollow.

The controversy arises as police in Karnataka's Hubballi register a POCSO case against three minors, aged 14 to 15, for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl over a week. The local police have taken the accused into custody and pledged to adhere to the necessary procedures.

Police Commissioner N Shashikumar confirmed the detention of the minors and reassured the public of a thorough investigation under the POCSO and Juvenile Justice Acts. The incident raises pressing questions about the governance and protection of women in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

