BJP Criticizes Congress Over Karnataka Incident, Sparks Debate on Women's Safety

In a scathing critique, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the Congress party for its alleged failure to uphold women's safety in Karnataka. Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla referenced a recent incident involving a minor girl, criticizing Congress's slogan 'I am a girl, I can fight' as hollow.

The controversy arises as police in Karnataka's Hubballi register a POCSO case against three minors, aged 14 to 15, for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl over a week. The local police have taken the accused into custody and pledged to adhere to the necessary procedures.

Police Commissioner N Shashikumar confirmed the detention of the minors and reassured the public of a thorough investigation under the POCSO and Juvenile Justice Acts. The incident raises pressing questions about the governance and protection of women in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)