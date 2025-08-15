Delhi's Rainy Independence Day Under 'Naya Bharat' Theme

Delhi welcomed the 79th Independence Day with a light drizzle, setting a refreshing tone for the day's celebrations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast overcast skies, with temperatures expected to fluctuate between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took center stage at the historic Red Fort, leading the nation in Independence Day celebrations. The event was marked by the unfurling of the national flag and an address to the nation, resonating with the theme 'Naya Bharat', which translates to 'New India'.

Despite the weather, the spirit of patriotism filled the air as people gathered to commemorate the historic day, embracing the vision of a renewed nation.